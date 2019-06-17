Parking firm agrees to waive Hayling Island ferry users' penalty charges

DRIVERS left fuming after being ticketed for leaving their vehicles near the Hayling ferry pontoon amid traffic chaos will have their penalty charges waived.

Parking firm One Parking Solution’s sales director Gavin Price said he was ‘unaware’ of the burst water main on the Havant Road on to Hayling Island on Friday that caused gridlock.

Mr Price said 29 cars had been ticketed – with three or four charges paid. The charges were £80 if not paid in 14 days or £40 before then.

He said those who paid had made ‘an admission of liability ’ and would not have their tickets refunded.

He said: ‘If they felt genuinely aggrieved that there’s mitigating circumstances the could have appealed.’

But pressed by The News he added: ‘Everything can be considered. I’m not saying never – it just makes it harder.’

Anyone who has already paid will need to contact the firm.

Mr Price said his staff did not know about the traffic problem.

Sam Kiellor, 26, from West Town, was among those ticketed. He said: ‘Well it’s good that they’ve agreed to that and shows some form of compassion but if the people who have already paid can get a refund but have to contact them to get it it’s a slight inconvenience but still better than nothing.’