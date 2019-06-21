One lane remains closed on the A27 after an accident this morning.

A van crashed into the central reservation at the Fishbourne Roundabout near Chichester shortly after 7am, causing major delays both ways for commuters.

The second lane remains closed in both directions while repsairs are carried out on the reservation.

In a statement this morning, police said there was no mention of injuries and confirmed Highways England had been called to clear debris from the road.

Traffic is still queuing for miles in both directions between Chichester and Havant.

Providing an update on its Twitter page at 2.30pm, Highways England said: ‘The lane two closures in both directions on the A27 will remain in place. The repairs for the earlier accident are under way. Please consider this when travelling in the area today.’