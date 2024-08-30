Partially blocked road in Lordswood Road in Southampton following collision involving two cars - delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 07:28 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 08:57 BST
A road is partially blocked in both directions due to a collision.

The AA has reported that there is a collision involving two vehicles in Lordswood Road. As a result of this, the road is partially blocked in both ways from Hill Lane to Dunkirk Road. There are delays in the area.

