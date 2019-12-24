Pedestrian, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Hampshire

Have your say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hampshire last night.

The man, 38, was struck by a car in Charlton Road in Andover at about 6.40pm but the driver failed to stop.

The crash happened in Charlton Road, Andover. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were alerted but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now hunting for the driver of the vehicle, and are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who has a dashcam which might have footage of the incident.

Inspector Steve Wakeford, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This is a very serious incident and we urgently need to speak with the driver involved.

’We have recovered vehicle debris from the scene and our investigations are underway. I would urge the driver to contact us as soon as possible.

‘I would also like to hear from anyone who was in Charlton Road and can assist us with our enquiries.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190460421.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.