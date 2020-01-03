Photos show car flipped over after dramatic two-car crash at Portsmouth junction

Have your say

These photos shows how two cars have crashed at a major Portsmouth junction, causing one to flip onto its top.

The collision is currently blocking the junction on the A27 near the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, which links to the M27 and Western Road into Cosham.

Picture: David George

Two cars, including a BMW, appear to have crashed into each other by the exit for the northbound route to the A3, up towards the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police and paramedics are at the scene, but officers have not said how the incident happened.

Access from Western Road or M27 to Southampton Road is currently blocked. Traffic going eastbound on A27 Southampton Road is diverting via the A3 Southampton Road.

Picture: David George

Colas are removing the two vehicles from the road.

