Police appeal for witnesses following fatal M3 collision.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision this morning on the M3.

Following the single vehicle collision at 7am the 53-year-old male driver was sadly pronounced dead. The man was driving a Volkswagen Golf which came to a rest in the central reservation.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the car travelling on the southbound carriageway, particularly anyone who may have a dash cam that captured footage of the incident.

The collision resulted in the southbound carriageway being closed between Junctions 5 and 6 before being reopened at 10am.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. There were no passengers.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 44200001382.