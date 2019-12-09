Police appeal to find HGV driver after serious A27 crash

Have your say

AN APPEAL has been launched to find a HGV driver who may have witnessed a serious collision on the A27 that has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash involving a cyclist and a Volkswagen Golf happened on the westbound carriageway of the road at the junction with the A3M near Bedhampton just before 5.30am today.

All lanes have been closed on the A27 westbound this morning. Picture: Highways England

Following the collision all lanes on the A27 westbound were closed for several hours and there was heavy delays on roads throughout the area.

The car collided with the rear of the 30-year-old cyclist.

He has been rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital with life-threatening head and chest injuries.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 05:22 to a collision involving a cyclist and a car.

‘We had on scene two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team, who were assessing and treating one patient for serious injuries.

‘The patient was treated at the scene by all our crews and taken onto Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was driving on this section of road this morning or who may have dashcam footage.

Officers investigating are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a HGV which they believe was in the vicinity and would have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190442119. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.