Police incident on M27 causes chaos with delays across Southampton and Fareham

THE westbound lanes of the M27 from junctions 3 to 4 have been closed this morning after a welfare call for a person on a bridge spanning the motorway.

The closure effected the road between junction 3 near Nursling and junction 4 near Eastleigh.

The M3 southbound slip road at junction 14 to join the M27 westbound was also shut.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were on the scene supporting police.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have closed the M27 westbound between junctions 4 and 3 following a concern for welfare call regarding somebody on the bridge over the motorway.

‘We know that this will cause a big issue for those travelling during the rush hour this morning but we hope that you will understand why we are doing this.

‘Thank you for your patience while we deal with this.’

The police reported the incident has been ‘safely resolved’ and all lanes on both the M3 and M27 reopened at 8:30am.