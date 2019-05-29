Portsmouth commuters facing 40 minute delays on A27 this evening 

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned that they face delays of up to 40 minutes on the A27.

Hampshire County Council is reporting heavy delays on the road eastbound this evening due to congestion.

Long delays on A27 this evening

The council’s ROMANSE traffic account has said that the disruption is on Southampton Road between Castle Street Roundabout and junction 12 for M27.

Commuters are being warned that there are delays of approximately 40 minutes.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘A27 #Portchester/#PortSolent - Approx 40 mins delay eastbound on Southampton Rd between Castle St Rbt and #M27 J12/#M275.’

