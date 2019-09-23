Portsmouth hit-and-run driver seen ‘running’ from scene of injured woman and her six-week old baby

A woman has suffered a head injury in a suspected hit-and-run.

The injured woman was driving with her six-week old baby in a blue Audi A3 in Knowsley Road, Cosham, when her vehicle crashed with a grey Ford Focus being driven by another woman at 9.42am.

Police at the scene of a crash in Knowsley Road, Cosham, in Portsmouth at around 10am. Picture: Richard Lemmer

Police said the Ford driver was seen ‘running’ away shortly after the crash.

PC Rob Lewis, who attended the scene along with an ambulance and two police vehicles, said: ‘Witnesses said the driver of the Audi was travelling south along the High Street towards Portsmouth.

‘The Ford Focus attempted a right turn into Knowsley Road and collided with the Audi.

Police at the scene of a crash in Knowsley Road, Cosham, in Portsmouth at around 9.40am. The driver of a blue Audi involved in the crash was seen 'running' away from the scene, police said. Picture: Richard Lemmer

‘Witnesses said they saw the female driver of the Ford Focus running east along Knowsley Road, away from the scene.’

The baby was unharmed by the collision, while the injured woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment of a head injury,

Passerby Sam Edge, 31, from Cosham, said the incident would cause traffic ‘mayhem’ on the High Street.

He said: ‘I don’t know how they are going to clear this.

‘We don’t normally have road accidents like this around here.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

