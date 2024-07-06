Portsmouth Park and Ride service suspended as a result of M275 closures
The motorway remains closed this evening (Saturday) as a result of smoke from a huge fire from the TJ Waste site, and is not expected to reopen until some time tomorrow. This has led Portsmouth City Council to announce the decision to suspend the park and ride service, also based at Tipner, as customers will be unable to access the site.
It comes after measures had to be put in place today to help those who had parked their cars there to retrieve them.
Portsmouth City Council has said arrangements have been made to ensure Eastern Road remains fully open tomorrow - suspending the works by Southern Water - to help with traffic flows.
Lanes have also been closed on the M27 eastbound from Fareham to Portsmouth to help with traffic flow.
