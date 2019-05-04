DRIVERS in Portsmouth city centre are being reminded a southbound road closure on a major road begins on Tuesday.

From Tuesday until Sunday, May 26, Stanhope Road will be closed southbound with traffic diverted via Anglesea Road, Winston Churchill Avenue, Holbrook Road and Arundel Street. Northbound traffic will be still be able to use the road as normal.

There will be parking restrictions on Stanhope Road and some closures to Willis Road, and some bus routes will also be affected.

The closure is for the RGB Group's construction of the new Stanhope House, on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road, and will allow the building to be connected to the gas and sewer systems that are buried within the road.

There will also be a full closure of Stanhope Road, in both directions, towards the end of the work so a crane can be removed. This will happen on either Sunday, May 19 or Sunday, May 26 with the same diversion route in place.

Phil Spear, RGB Group's site manager, said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause some delays to traffic in the city centre and are extremely sorry for the inconvenience. We're doing everything we can to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work if at all possible and try to use alternative routes and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and co-operation.’