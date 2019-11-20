Have your say

COMMUTERS across the Portsmouth area will travelling on major roads like the M27 to get to work this morning.

Delays and disruptions can be a regular occurrence on the motorways in our region,

Here's what to expect on major roads this morning

If you are about to set off to work this morning, here’s what to expect on the roads, according to AA Traffic:

M27

Major junction upgrade works at taking place at Junction 9, for Fareham, and it is causing slow traffic on the westbound carriageway this morning.

There is also slow to moderate traffic from Junction 8 to Junction 7 according to AA Traffic.

AA's traffic map shows slow traffic on roads in Portsmouth. Picture: AA Traffic

M275

Currently the M275 is looking clear traffic wise for motorists heading out of Portsmouth, with AA Traffic’s map showing green for fast traffic.

However there is some slower traffic on the southbound around the Landport area this morning.

A3/ A2047

AA’s traffic map is showing slow traffic on both the A3 and A2047 northbound in Hilsea this morning.

A27

There is slow traffic on the A27 westbound between Hunts Pond Road and Brook Lane in Locks Heath this morning, according to AA Traffic.

Romanse is reporting that this traffic is causing delays of 15 minutes.

A2030

According to AA Traffic there is slow traffic heading northbound out of Portsmouth on the A2030 towards the junction with the A27 this morning.

A259

Temporary traffic signals due to construction is causing delays on the A259 Havant Road at Selangor Avenue.

A32

According to AA Traffic there are delays of five minutes and building on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between Cunningham Drive and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed ten mph.

Other roads

There is slower traffic in both directions on Copnor Road this morning, according to AA’s traffic map.

Trains

South Western Railway have announced on social media that there due to a signalling problem between Havant and Haslemere, trains have to run at reduced speed on the Guildford bound line. Disruption is expected until 10am.

While there is also speed restrictions in place, caused by track defects, between Woking and Basingstoke. Trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am.