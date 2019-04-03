Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned of 20 minute delays in Portsmouth this morning.

The delays are being caused by congestion on the A2030 Eastern Road northbound between Airport Service Road, Anchorage Park, and A27 Farlington Roundabout.

If you need to travel on the A2030 then expect delays of around 20 minutes, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE Twitter account is warning.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘A2030 #Portsmouth - Usual delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Airport Service Rd #AnchoragePark and #A27 #Farlington Rbt, approx 20 minutes.’

