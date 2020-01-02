Portsmouth train users will have to pay more for tickets from today - here's how much they are increasing by

RAIL users across the Portsmouth area are facing hikes in the price of train tickets from today.

South Western Railway, Southern and Great Western Railway are among the companies that are increasing their prices for 2020.

However the rises, announced by industry body the Rail Delivery Group, are lower than the average 3.1 per cent increase at the start of the last year.

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions for RDG, said: ‘We know that no-one wants to pay more to travel, and rail companies have, for the third year in a row, held average fare increases below inflation while continuing to deliver investment in new trains and extra services that will improve journeys for customers.

‘In 2020, we will work together to run 1,000 extra services a week and roll out 1,000 more train carriages as we replace half the country's train carriages.

‘We will also continue to push for changes to regulations that would make rail fares match how people work today and tackle crowding on the busiest long-distance routes.’

Bruce Williamson, of pressure group Railfuture, claimed fares are ‘outstripping people's incomes’.

He said: ‘Welcome to another decade of misery for rail passengers.

‘How on earth is the Government going to meet its climate commitments by pricing people off environmentally-friendly trains and on to our polluted and congested roads?’

Govia Thameslink, which operates Southern, and Great Western Railway have increased their prices by 2.7 per cent for 2020.

The largest rise for passengers in the Portsmouth area comes from South Western Railway who have introduced a 2.8 per cent price hike from today, which comes after a month of strikes disrupted services throughout December.

Network Rail data shows only 65 per cent of trains arrived at their scheduled station stops within one minute of the timetable in the 12 months to December 7.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is expected to publish a white paper based on the findings of the Rail Review in the coming weeks.

The Government-commissioned review is being led by former British Airways boss Keith Williams, who was tasked with making recommendations on how Britain's railways should be reformed, including in relation to fares.