Portsmouth Water promises 'minimum disruption' on Hayling Island when it fixes a water leak tonight

A WATER firm has promised minimum disruption when it fixes a leak following a burst main causing gridlock just days ago.

Portsmouth Water’s engineers will be in Mill Rythe Lane tonight and overnight to repair a leak on the main.

It comes after a burst water main in Havant Road brought the island to a standstill last week.

The company tweeted: ‘Tonight we will be repairing a leak on the main at Mill Rythe Lane, Hayling Island.

‘In agreement with Hampshire Highways we will be working under two way traffic lights from 7pm.

‘This should keep any traffic disruption to a minimum.

‘Hopefully most will not know we were there.’

Police said traffic signals will be in place during the work.

On Friday a section of the A3023, Havant Road, between the Appletree Garage and Mill Close, was closed due to a burst main.

The incident caused chaos for commuters and residents – and saw a spike in the number of people using the Hayling Ferry.

