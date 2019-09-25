‘IF YOU lie to the Queen, they should cut off yer Johnson’

That is the sign that appeared over the M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham this morning in response to the Supreme Court ruling yesterday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen on prorogation of parliament was ‘unlawful’.

A sign that was put up on the M27 this morning.

The sign maker, who wished to remain anonymous, made the sign last week while watching the news and put the sign up in the early hours of this morning on a footbridge.

He said: ‘ It was so obvious that Boris had lied about why he closed parliament even before the news yesterday. I just felt like I had to do something to show that he is a joker. So I made a joke out of his name.

‘The prime minister is a joke and he has no integrity. He lied to the queen and no one seems to care about it. It is really disgusting what is going on.’

He added: ‘It is a bit silly I suppose but what can anyone do at the minute.’

