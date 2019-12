MOTORISTS are being warned that they are still facing delays following a serious crash.

All lanes were closed on the A27 westbound towards Farlington following the collision but have now reopened however delays remain. Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at the junction with the A3M at around 5.20am today. A cyclist and a car were involved in a crash and the cyclist suffered serious injuries. Follow all the updates in our live blog here.