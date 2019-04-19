Repair work completed after sewage leak on Hayling Island

A BURST sewer that spilled ‘unpleasant’ debris into a road on Hayling Island has been fixed – but the road will be shut for two days.

Sewage erupted into Fishery Lane just after midnight on April 17, with most of the leak underground.

Engineers at the time believed the issue was caused by an old pipe.

Posting on social media earlier today, a statement from Southern Water said: ‘We're pleased to say repairs to the burst sewer in Fishery Lane, Hayling Island are complete.

‘We've tested the network to ensure everything's working as it should and tankers are now leaving the area.

‘Reinstatement to the road is underway and the diversion route will remain in place while we work.

‘This is likely to take place over the next two days and the road will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.’