Here are the average delays for flights operated by airlines with at least 2,000 departures from UK airports in 2018, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

1. Vueling Airlines Vueling Airlines had average delays of 30.5 minutes in 2018 Philip Toscano/PA

2. Thomas Cook Airlines Thomas Cook Airlines had average delays of 24.2 minutes in 2018 Dave Thompson/PA

3. Wizz Air Wizz Air had average delays of 22.8 minutes in 2018. Contributed

4. Norwegian Air UK Norwegian Air UK had average delays of 22.2 minutes in 2018. Norwegian Air Shuttle/PA

