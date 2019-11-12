Road closed after crash knocks over power and telephone lines in Hampshire

Have your say

A road has been closed after a crash caused telephone and power lines to be knocked down.

The incident happened in St John’s Road, Hedge End, today and a diversion is in place, police have said.

No-one was injured in the crash and engineers are on route.

Pictures show a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in the collision.

READ MORE: Man killed in crash between lorry and car on A34 in Hampshire

Hants Road Police tweeted: ‘St Johns Road in #HedgeEnd #Southampton is currently closed whilst we deal with some fallen power & telephone lines following an RTC.

The fallen power lines in Hedge End. Picture: Hants Road Policing/ Twitter

‘Luckily no injuries. Engineers are on route.

‘A diversion for cars & pedestrians via Alexandra Rd is in place. Please avoid the area. 26004.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Wightlink ferry services cancelled due to staff illness

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.