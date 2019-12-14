Road closed after falling tree hits van in Hampshire

A PERSON has been injured after a falling tree hit a van.

The incident happened on Foxcotte Lane, Foxcotte, near Andover and the road is shut.

Police have said that the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘One person injured after vehicle struck by falling tree. #foxcottelane will be closed for several hours whilst tree removed #pc46520.’

The van was hit by a falling tree. Picture: Hants Road Policing via Twitter

