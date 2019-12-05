A ROAD has been closed after a sewer collapsed.

Fareham Borough Council have announced that Brook Lane has been shut between Peters Road and the Brook Lane/Lockswood Road roundabout in Locks Heath.

The repair work will take up to three weeks

Repair is set to take up to three weeks and began at 9am today.

A diversion route is in place via Peters Road, the council have said.

Council leader Sean Woodward announced the road closure on Facebook.

He wrote: ‘Southern Water has another collapsed sewer – this time on Brook Lane. As a result it is going to be necessary to close Brook Lane between Peters Road and the Brook Lane/Lockswood Road roundabout.

‘A signed diversion, via Peters Road, will be in place and the works will commence at 9.30am 05/12/19 for up to 3 weeks.

‘Best advice for the Brookfield School run that must be by car is park in Holly Hill Leisure Centre or Locks Heath Shopping Village and walk.’

