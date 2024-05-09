Road in Bordon closed in both directions following double decker blaze
Camp Road, Bordon, has been closed since earlier this afternoon after the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of a double decker bus on fire. The report came in an at 2pm and the bus has been completely destroyed. As a result, the road continues to be closed and there is a diversion via the A325 Bypass in place.
The fire and rescue service website says: “Firefighters from Bordon, Liphook, Grayshott and Alton were alerted to the incident on Camp Road at around 2pm.
“Fortunately the driver and passengers safely evacuated.
“The bus was destroyed in the fire which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus sets using jets and hose reels.”
