A road has been closed in both directions after a double decker bus caught fire this afternoon.

Camp Road, Bordon, has been closed since earlier this afternoon after the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of a double decker bus on fire. The report came in an at 2pm and the bus has been completely destroyed. As a result, the road continues to be closed and there is a diversion via the A325 Bypass in place.