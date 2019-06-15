Road to Hayling Island reopens as Portsmouth Water apologises for ‘massive inconvenience’

PORTSMOUTH Water has apologised for the inconvenience caused when a water mains burst – forcing the closure of the road on to Hayling Island.

The incident yesterday left many homes and businesses without water or with a low pressure supply.

Today Portsmouth Water confirmed Havant Road is now open. The closure yesterday saw police have to rush emergency water to the elderly and vulnerable.

Repair work on the pipe resulted in gridlock on Havant Road and the surrounding area with residents unable to get on or off the island.

People returning home from work had to queue for more than three hours until the repairs were finished.

The water firm as that repairs are complete and that the road is now open. They have also thanked residents and road users for their patience.

A statement from Portsmouth Water said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that the section has now been repaired and Havant Road has been reopened.

‘We would like to apologise for the massive inconvenience caused and thank our customers for bearing with us on what has been a very challenging day.’