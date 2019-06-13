Roadworks causing delays on M27 during morning commute

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned that they face delays on the M27 this morning due to roadworks.

The disruption is being caused on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 9 for Fareham and junction 5.

Hampshire County Council are warning of 20 minute delays on the M27 this morning as a result of the roadworks.

The council’s ROMANSE traffic account tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - Slow between J9/A27 #ParkGate Interchange and J5/A335 #Stoneham Interchange #Eastleigh due to ongoing #Roadworks, approx delays of 20 minutes.’

