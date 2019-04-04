Roadworks causing delays on M27 near Portsmouth

MOTORISTS are being warned that roadworks are causing delays on the M27 this morning.

The disruption is on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 9, at Cosham, and Junction 5.

There are delays on the M27 this morning

Drivers are being warned that there are 20 minute delays on the M27 currently.

Hampshire County County’s ROMANSE account tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - Approx 20 mins delay between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J5/A335 #Eastleigh. #Roadworks.’

READ MORE: Streets in Portsmouth with schools on could be closed at busy times to improve safety and air quality

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Portsmouth family with a special souvenir of Pompey’s Wembley triumph – the match ball!

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.