Roadworks causing major delays for drivers though Emsworth

DRIVERS in Emsworth have been warned of major delays being caused by temporary traffic lights.

According to reports, roadworks on the A259 Havant Road have been causing problems due to the temporary traffic lights at Bridge Road / Bath Road.

Yesterday afternoon saw delays of almost half an hour westbound, with additional delays today.

The 700 bus service between Portsmouth and Chichester is being delayed by these roadworks, with reports that work started on Thursday night.

The AA’s live traffic map reports slow traffic in this area.

