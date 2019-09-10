Section of the M27 closed after van fire leaks fuel onto motorway

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing more than four miles of congestion after part of the M27 was closed due to a fire.

The road has been blocked westbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 4 for the M3 - with traffic building up all the way past junction 9 for Whiteley.

A view of the M27 from junction 9 for Whiteley. Picture: @BenKnells

According to the AA, after the van caught fire at 11.49am some fuel also spilled into the motorway, which caused the closure.

Around 150 litres of oil and fuel has been spilt, and it is believed that the road may need resurfacing.

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the hollow square symbol.

Highways England has tweeted that Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Constabulary are all on the scene.

The authority said: ‘All traffic remains held at this time.

‘Please remain in your vehicles as you are preventing other emergency service vehicles attending scene.

‘Traffic Officers have started turning traffic around to come off at J5 – please follow instructions and await instruction.

‘Please remain in your vehicles and do not walk around the carriageway – all services are working hard to get things moving.’

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘St Mary’s, Eastleigh, and Romsey crews attended.

‘One large commercial van was damaged severely by fire.

‘Two breathing apparatus’ and one compressed air foam solution jet were used to extinguish. Hydraulic oil, engine oil, and diesel are on the highway.

‘The incident was handed over to the environmental agency.’

South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed that nobody was injured in the blaze.