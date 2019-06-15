Severe delays as M27 Fareham to Whiteley closure diversions are backed up with traffic

SEVERE delays across diversion routes while the M27 is partially shut are causing misery for drivers.

And now police have revealed the work may continue with night time lane closures – with just one lane open during the evenings until work is finished.

Highways England has shut the M27 to demolish a bridge.

The 24-hour closure of all traffic between Junction 9 for Whiteley and Junction 11 for Fareham is due to end at 9pm tonight.

The Fareham North bridge is being demolished by Highways England – forcing the road closure.

Traffic-monitoring service ROMANSE has warned:

:: Traffic remains slow at J11/A27 with 30 minute delays heading back towards Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

:: Heavy traffic on all approaches in Wickham. Slow southbound on Winchester Road in Shedfield.

:: Severe delays remain eastbound between Segensworth, Titchfield and Fareham.

:: Titchfield: Slow northbound on Titchfield Road between Cuckoo Lane and Southampton Road. Delays of 15 minutes.

:: Slow westbound on the A27 Southampton Road between Western Road in Portsmouth and Castle Street in Portchester. Delays of 15 minutes.

:: Slow northbound on Fareham Road-Gosport Road between Wych Lane and A27/Quay Street Roundabout – delays up to 50 minutes.

:: B3385 Fareham: Around 15 moinute delays northbound on Newgate Lane East/Newgate Lane between B3334/Peel Common Roundabout and A32 Gosport Road.

:: Slow northbound between Curbridge and Station Hill in Botley with 20-minute delays.

Hampshire police tweeted: ‘Heavy Congestion #M27 to J8 and 12, A27 East diversion route and especially around Fareham.

‘Surrounding roads also straining with displaced MW traffic. Worth considering the necessity of your trip.’

The Hampshire police and crime commissioner’s office tweeted: ‘Please check before you travel and leave extra time. Progress is going well - the M27 is underneath the munchers.’

A statement added: ‘Following the closure on 14-15 June, completing this work safely may require additional night time lane closures, but at least one lane will be kept open in both directions throughout the evening when possible.

‘Highways England also intend to keep the motorway fully open throughout the day during the works, although there will be a requirement for some hard shoulder closures during this time.’

Eastbound diversion route (Junction 9-11)

Take the A27 exit on the roundabout and take the third exit (straight on) at the Segensworth Roundabout.

Follow the A27 straight on through Catisfield until you get to the roundabout by Fareham train station. Take the third exit onto the A27, and the third exit at the Quay Street Roundabout.

Carry on along the A27 until you get the roundabout at Junction 11.

Eastbound diversion route (Junction 10-11)

Join the A32 Wickham Road going south, and take the second exit (straight on) at the first roundabout.

Carry on to the Wickham Road Roundabout, where you take the first left onto Wallington Way. From there go straight on at the Broadcut Roundabout, and then take the second exit at the Delme Roundabout to join the A27, which leads to the roundabout at Junction 11.

Westbound diversion route (Junction 11-9)

Join the A27, taking the first exit at Station Roundabout in Fareham and carrying on past Catisfield.

Take the third exit at St Margaret’s Roundabout (straight on) and the fourth exit at the Segensworth Roundabout, leading to the roundabout at Junction 9.