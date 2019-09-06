'Severe' delays on A27 after 'vehicle overturns' between Havant and Chichester

Motorists are being warned that there are ‘severe delays’ on the A27 this morning.

The disruption is being caused by an overturned vehicle on the eastbound carriageway, Highways England have said.

Motorists are being warned of severe delays

The incident has happened on the A27 near Hambrook – between Chichester and Havant – and one lane is closed this morning.

READ MORE: No 'police bubble' for Portsmouth versus Southampton match at Fratton Park

AA Traffic have described the delays being caused by the overturned vehicle as being ‘severe’.

Highways England tweeted: ‘A27 eastbound Hambrook. Closures lane 1 closed due to an overturned vehicle. Emergency services are at scene and dealing. Please approach with caution.’

READ MORE: Watch the horrifying moment a boat crashes into Portsmouth's Camber Docks

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.