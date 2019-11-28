Severe delays on A27 between Emsworth and Portsmouth

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned that there are severe delays on the A27 this morning.

The disruption is being caused on the westbound carriageway heading towards Portsmouth.

An accident has partially blocked the road near Havant at B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) according to AA Traffic’s reports.

Motorists are also being warned that there are also lane restrictions causing delays, in the construction area.

AA Traffic has described the delays as 'severe’ on the westbound carriageway.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Havant Road at Selangor Avenue.

