'Severe delays' on A27 towards Portsmouth after serious crash

MOTORISTS are being warned that there are severe delays heading towards Portsmouth following a serious crash.

All lanes on the westbound carriageway of the A27 have been closed following the road traffic incident.

The road is shut between A3M Bedhampton and A2030 this morning.

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account is reporting ‘severe delays’ on both the A27 and A3M as a result.

The account tweeted: ‘#A27 Westbound - all lanes currently CLOSED due to an RTI between A3M #Bedhampton and #A2030, severe delays on both #A27 and #A3M.’

Hants Road Policing added: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the westbound A27 Farlington where it meets the bottom of the A3(M).

‘We have had to close 4 lanes however traffic is passing on the hard shoulder. Please avoid the area, long delays expected #23754.’

