Severe delays on A3(M) near Waterlooville after crash 

A CRASH is causing ‘severe’ delays on the A3(M) this morning.

AA Traffic is reporting that two vehicles have been involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway near Junction 3 for Waterlooville.

There are severe delays

Both lanes are blocked and Hampshire police are at the scene, according to Highways England.

AA Traffic are warning that the delays caused by the crash and the subsequent lane closures are ‘severe’ this morning.

Vehicles are able to use the hard shoulder to get past but both lanes are blocked on the main carriageway.

There has also been an oil spillage on the A3(M) as a result of the accident, AA traffic are reporting.

