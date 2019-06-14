Severe delays on M27 this evening being caused by Hayling Island road closures

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned of severe delays on the M27 this evening.

Hampshire County Council is warning that there is disruption on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 10 for A32 Fareham Common and Havant because of road closures on Hayling Island.

A burst water main, which happened on Havant Road this morning, is contuing to cause havoc for motorists this evening.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Severe delays between J10/A32 #FarehamCommon and #Havant due to road closures on #HaylingIsland. Delays of 40 minutes.’

Police earlier advised HGV vehicles including lorries, buses and coaches from attempting to enter Hayling Island.

