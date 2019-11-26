Have your say

SOUTH Western Railway workers are set to strike for 27 days in December.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will begin the walk outs on Monday as part of a long running dispute with the franchise over the future of guard roles.

People at Waterloo Station in London, Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

The strikes will be staged over 27 days next month in a move that could cause travel chaos over the Christmas period.

They are planned from:

- From 12.01am on Monday, December 2 until 11.59 on Wednesday, December 11

- From 12.01am on Friday, December 13 until 11.59pm on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

- From 12.01am on Friday, December 27 until 11.59pm on January 1, 2020.

SWR have now released an amended timetable showing how the strikes will affect services on its lines – including trains from Portsmouth.

Weekdays

On the line between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo via Guildford there will be a reduced service throughout the strike.

With two trains an hour (1 'fast', 1 'slow') in both directions, while the last train from Waterloo will be earlier leaving at 10.45pm.

The London Waterloo to Haslemere trains will not run, and stopping services will call additionally at Milford and Witley in both directions.

However SWR have said that additional peak trains will also be in operation.

If you need to travel between Portsmouth and Southampton via train in December then trains will run between Southampton Central and Fratton, with one train every hour, in both directions.

The last service from Southampton Central is at 10.44pm with the last service from Fratton at 9.42pm.

Rail users are being advised that the Swaythling station will not be served.

If you are travelling between Portsmouth and Basingstoke, there will be an hourly service in both directions on weekdays in December.

Please change at Basingstoke for services towards London Waterloo.

The last service from Basingstoke is at 10pm.

Customers are being advised that there will be no services between Aldershot and Guildford during the strike period.

While trains from Salisbury to Romsey via Southampton Central will also not run.

If you are using the London Waterloo to Weymouth route, which calls at Southampton Central, then you are being advised that a reduced service will run on this route.

There will be hourly fast trains between London Waterloo and Bournemouth, in both directions. Some additional trains will run during peak periods. The last service from London Waterloo is at 10.35pm.

Stopping trains will run between Southampton Central and Bournemouth every hour, in both directions. The last service from Southampton Central is 8.55pm.

There will be an hourly shuttle service between Bournemouth and Weymouth, in both directions. The last service from Bournemouth at 10.24pm.

The stopping service from London Waterloo to Poole will not run during the strike period.

SWR have not yet released details on how weekend services will be affected by the strikes.