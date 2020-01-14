Southsea and Gosport seafronts closed as Storm Brendan batters the shoreline

Have your say

COASTAL roads are being closed as wind speeds reach more than 50mph.

Due to poor weather conditions, Southsea seafront in Portsmouth and Stokes Bay Road in Gosport have been closed.

Picture: Lou Louis

According to Hampshire Highways, Stokes Bay Road will be shut for the rest of today, with debris due to be cleared tomorrow morning before the road is re-assessed.

It comes as Storm Brendan continues to wreck havoc along the south coast, with heavy rain and wind speeds continuing to pick up.

The current weather forecast predicts the poor conditions to continue through tonight and tomorrow morning.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for wind and rain by the Met Office.

