Southsea motorcyclist dies after crash on M275 in Portsmouth

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a late night crash on the M275.

The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and no other vehicles were involved, police have said.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the M275. Picture: Paul Jacobs

The crash happened on the Rudmore Flyover, on the M275, at around 10pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘This was a traumatic incident and anyone who saw it and who feels they need support can contact us to get advise about who they can speak to about this.

‘We are also keen to talk to anyone who witnessed it about what happened or those who may have dashcam footage at or near the time of the incident.

‘Advice is also available from Victim Support (www.victimsupport.org.uk)

‘Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting op Cardamon.’

