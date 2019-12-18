Have your say

While Christmas is a perfect time to spend at home with loved ones, the holiday period can mean disruption for public transport.

Bus companies Stagecoach and First Bus, which both cover the Portsmouth area, have released their Christmas and New Year’s timetables for 2019.

They include reduced services between Christmas Eve and the start of 2020, with weekend timetables in place on some days.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve services will also be finishing early – you can find the times of the last buses below.

Here is all the information you need to know:

Stagecoach

Monday December 23 – Saturday service including weekday Hoverbus plus school holiday service 38

Tuesday December 24 – Saturday service including weekday Hoverbus plus school holiday service 38 with early finish at 9pm

Wednesday December 25 – No service

Thursday December 26 – Sunday service except Hoverbus will not run

Friday December 27 – Saturday service with school holiday service 38 and weekday Hoverbus

Saturday December 28 – Saturday service

Sunday December 29 – Sunday service

Monday December 30 – Saturday service with school holiday service 38 and weekday Hoverbus

Tuesday December 31 – Saturday service with early finish at 9pm, weekday Hoverbus with early finish plus school holiday service 38

Wednesday January 1 – Sunday service including Hoverbus

Thursday January 2 – Thursday school holiday service

Friday January 3 – Friday school holiday service

For the latest timetables go to the Stagecoach South website.

Last Stagecoach services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

- The last 21 from Portsmouth will be at 8.37pm, and the last 21 from Havant will be at 8pm.

- The last 23 from Southsea will be at 8.30pm, and the last 23 from Leigh Park will be at 7.55pm.

- The last 30/31 will be at 8pm (31) from Havant.

- The last 39 from Havant will be at 8pm, and the last 39 from Wecock Farm will be at 7.58pm.

- The last Hoverbus will be at 7pm from Hover terminal.

First Bus

Monday December 23 – Saturday service

Tuesday December 24 – Saturday service with early finish at about 8pm (see below)

Wednesday December 25 – No service

Thursday December 26 – Daytime special services on routes 1, 2, 3, the Star 7 and ECLIPSE E1/E2 only.

Friday December 27 – Saturday service

Saturday December 28 – Saturday service

Sunday December 29 – Sunday service

Monday December 30 – Saturday service

Tuesday December 31 – Saturday service with early finish at about 8pm (see below)

Wednesday January 1 – No service

Thursday January 2 – Saturday service

Friday January 3 – Saturday service

For the latest timetables go to the First Bus website.

Last First Bus services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

1 – Last bus from South Parade Pier to Fratton and The Hard is at 7.55pm. Last bus from The Hard to Eastney and Southsea is at 7.50pm.

2 – Last bus from Gunwharf to Paulsgrove Shops will be at 8.41pm. Last bus from Paulsgrove Shops to The Hard will be at 7.55pm.

E1/E2 – Last bus from Fareham to Gosport (Eclipse E2) will be at 7.55pm. Last bus from Gosport to Fareham (Eclipse E2) will be at 7.49pm.

3 – Last bus from Fareham to Southsea will be at 7.35pm. Last bus from South Parade Pier to Fareham will be at 7.47pm.

X5 – Last bus from Southampton to Fareham will be at 7.30pm. Last bus from Gosport to Fareham will be at 6.47pm.

7 – Last bus from Winston Churchill Avenue to Wecock Farm will be at 7.41pm. Last bus from Wecock Farm to Winston Churchill Avenue will be at 7.40pm.

8 – Last bus from Clanfield to Portsmouth City Centre will be at 7.17pm. Last bus from The Hard to Clanfield will be at 7.21pm.

All other services will be finishing at their normal scheduled times.