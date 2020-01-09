Stubbington Bypass work will start this month, council confirms

CONSTRUCTION of a new bypass is due to begin later this month, it has been announced.

The Stubbington Bypass, a £34.5m scheme, will see a new road built from the B3334 Titchfield Road to B3334 Gosport Road.

The B3334 Titchfield Road, where the top of the Stubbington Bypass will be connected. Picture: Malcolm Wells (160816-5903)

It is hoped that the bypass, which is just over two miles long, will ease congestion on and off the Gosport peninsula, particularly during rush hour.

READ MORE: Stubbington bypass given the go ahead after £25.5m boost from government

Work carried out by BAM Nuttall Ltd is scheduled to begin at the end of this month, with a public information event being held at Holy Rood Church in Gosport Road, Stubbington, on January 21, from 1pm to 7pm.

Deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby, said: ‘We made a commitment to the people of Gosport and Stubbington to improve traffic and travel in south Hampshire and have worked hard to get to this stage.

‘I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to meet the team and find out more about this major project.

‘This project represents a key part of the county council’s strategy to improve access into Gosport and Fareham, to reduce congestion and improve journey time reliability for road users.

‘Improving the transport network will undoubtedly encourage new investment and development into the area and provide new jobs for local people.’

In tandem with tackling congestion, the bypass has been designed to improve the air quality in Stubbington by reducing traffic flow, while also improving access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction is expected to take two years.