SUSPECTED thieving females ‘involved in multiple purse thefts’ were stopped on the M3 before being arrested.

Police searching for two women wanted in connection with purse thefts had a result when they stopped the vehicle before recovering the suspected stolen property.

Officers who arrested the females were clearly happy with their work judging by the tweet from Hampshire roads police – with policeman ‘2Jimmys’ said to be ‘at it again’ in capturing suspected criminals on the road.