A TEENAGER has died after being hit by a lorry.

The 19-year-old died on Tuesday morning after the crash on the A34 at around 4.45am.

A file photo of the A34. Picture: Google

It happened in the northbound carriageway between the A33 split and the A272 junction, Hampshire police said.

A spokesman said: ‘The A34 was closed between the Kingsworthy junction and Three Maids Hill to allow us to carry out enquiries.

‘The pedestrian, a 19-year-old from Billericay, Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

‘Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along this part of the A34 this morning and witnessed this incident.

‘Please call 101 and quote reference number 79 of November 19 or Operation Permit.’