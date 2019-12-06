Teenager, 18, dies after car crashes into tree in Hampshire

A TEENAGER has died after a car crashed into a tree last night.

The collision happened in School Lane, Hamble, just before 9pm.

An 18-year-old woman has died, police have said

A silver Toyota Aygo collided with a tree.

A female passenger, an 18-year-old from Southampton, was pronounced dead at Southampton General Hospital.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two further passengers and the driver suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the silver Aygo in the Hamble area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190438205. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

