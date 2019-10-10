Teenager suffers life-changing injuries after serious crash on Isle of Wight

A teenage boy has suffered life-changing injuries after a serious crash on the Isle of Wight.

The 17-year-old was driving a black Volkswagen Polo when it was involved in a collision with a delivery van on Afton Road in Freshwater.

The crash happened on Afton Road in Freshwater. Picture: Google Maps

The vehicles collided on the bend which sits between the Military Road and Manor Road junctions at around 8.20pm on Saturday.

Police have said that the Volkswagen had been travelling northbound, and the van was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 17-year-old driver suffered serious and life-changing injuries while his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, also suffered serious injuries. The van driver was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of this incident, or who witnessed it and has any information, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, quoting 44190356464.

