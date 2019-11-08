The Blizzard of Oz, Snowbi-wan Kenobi and Thaw Enforcement to grit Hampshire's roads this winter

THE Blizzard of Oz, Snowbi-wan Kenobi and Thaw Enforcement are ready to keep Hampshire’s roads safe.

Schoolchildren from across the county named eight new salting vehicles which will make their debut this winter as part of a competition.

The winning entries were Thaw Enforcement, Snowbi-wan Kenobi, The Blizzard of Oz, The Grittalo, The Grittindoor, Grizzly Gritter, Blizzard Wizard, Grittersaurus and Gritters Got Talent.

For Councillor Rob Humby, Hampshire County Council's transport boss, picking the names was a 'tough choice.' He said: 'We’ve had a huge response to our call for winter gritter names - over 800 entries from junior and primary school children across Hampshire.

'It’s been a tough choice, but we’ve narrowed it down, and will be naming eight salting lorries this winter, with the winning schools offered a visit from the vehicle they’ve named.'

They will join Spread Sheeran, Luke Snowalker, Mr Slippy, Gritly Come Dancing, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, the Mad Gritter’s Tea Party, the Grittist Showman and Gritter Garbo, which were named last winter, making a 43-strong fleet.

The winter fleet is on 24-hour standby, seven days a week, from October 1 until the end of April, to deal with winter conditions.