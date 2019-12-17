This £22.3m yacht has been spotted in Portsmouth Harbour

A LUXURY yacht boasting room for 12 people and chartered out for 220,000 Euros a week has been spotted entering Portsmouth Harbour.

Steel is a 180ft ice breaker often chartered out on Nordic cruises and is worth 27.5m Euros (£23.3m).

Steel, a yacht worth 27.5m Euros enters Portsmouth Harbour on December 17, 2019. Picture: @PortsmouthProud

But she is in Portsmouth today, as she spends time in Southampton and this city during the winter, The News understands.

Although listed for sale with Burgess online she is not actively on the market.

Her interior was designed by architects Liebowitz & Pritchard. She is reportedly owned by Pendennis, having had a refit since her 2009 launch.

READ MORE: Tributes to millionaire who berthed superyacht in Portsmouth

Boasting a Cuban mahogany wood interior and marble bathrooms, there is a bar, dining area with chandelier and dining room with panty.

The master cabin is on the main deck, with a double guest cavbin and extra berth on the boat desk.

Her lower deck has four twin cabins, with room for staff or guests on the lower deck.

Steel has multiple sundecks, spa pool, and jet ski storage.

READ MORE: John Jenkins: D-Day veteran from Portsmouth dies aged 100

She was seen at around 10.50am today.