This is Hampshire's least-used train station - with just 29 visitors a day
The least-used train stations in Hampshire in 2018/19 have been revealed.
The ORR (Office for Rail and Road) has released the data on stations, which are ranked according to the total number of entries and exits in 2017/18 (the number of people getting on a train added to the number of people getting off a train). London Waterloo was the UK’s busiest stations with more than 94,000,000 entries and exits. The busiest station in Hampshire was Southampton Central, followed by Basingstoke.
1. Bealieu Road
10,586 entries and exits in 2018/19 - 29 a day. Up from 9,034 entries and exits in 2017/18.