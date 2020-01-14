This is Hampshire's least-used train station - with just 29 visitors a day

The ORR (Office for Rail and Road) has released the data on stations, which are ranked according to the total number of entries and exits in 2017/18 (the number of people getting on a train added to the number of people getting off a train). London Waterloo was the UK’s busiest stations with more than 94,000,000 entries and exits. The busiest station in Hampshire was Southampton Central, followed by Basingstoke.

1. Bealieu Road 10,586 entries and exits in 2018/19 - 29 a day. Up from 9,034 entries and exits in 2017/18.

2. Warblington 27,790 entries and exits in 2018/19 - 76 a day. Up from 26,568 entries and exits in 2017/18.

3. Mottisfont & Dunbridge 33,522 entries and exits in 2018/19 - 92 a day. Up from 31,662 in 2017/18.

4. Millbrook 39,474 entries and exits in 2018/19 - 108 a day. Up from 36,826 in 2017/18.

