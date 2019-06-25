This is why a footbridge at Fratton Station is currently closed

A FOOTBRIDGE at a busy city rail station is closed for repair work.

Signs warning ‘danger, men at work’ have been put up on the platforms at Fratton station.

Signs up at Fratton Station

South Western Railway has said that repair work is set to last for over a month.

A spokesman for the rail franchise said: 'The works currently taking place at Fratton station are to do with renewing anti-slip surfaces on staircases leading to footbridges. Summer is obviously the best time to do this.

‘The works started on Monday and will be completed by the end of July. Lifts will remain operational and footbridges accessible. Disruption will be kept to minimum and there will be access to platforms at all times.’