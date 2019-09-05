This is why Fratton Road will be partly closed for a day this month

A major road in the city is set to be partly shut for a day but it is for a good reason.

There will be closures on Fratton Road on Sunday, September 15, for the annual Fratton Family Festival.

Fratton Road will be partly closed on September 15

The road will be shut from 6am to 10pm south from its junction with Lucknow Street to south of the junction with Garnier Street to allow the event to take place.

Sommers Road will also be shut from its junction with Vivash Road to the junction with Fratton Road on September 15, while Cornwall Road will be closed from its junction with Nancy Road to the junction with Fratton Road.

There will also be road closures in placed between 6am and 10pm on September 15 on Penhale Road, between the junction with Nancy Road to its junction with Fratton Road, and Lucknow Road from 15m west of its junction with Fratton Road.

This will be the fifth time the Fratton Family Festival has been held and it gives residents the chance to congregate in the street to spend some quality time together.

The event featured live music and performances from talented people in the community and a number of stalls from local groups and traders.