This is why there will be a protest at Fratton station over the weekend

Have your say

RESIDENTS are being urged to join in with a protest at Fratton station this weekend.

Portsmouth Trade Union Council (PTUC) is calling for members of the public as well as trade unionists to join the picket line in support of striking South Western Railway workers on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Full list of SWR strike days in December

RMT is holding 27 days of strikes this month as part of its dispute with the rail franchise over the future of guards on its services.

Jon Woods, chairman of PTUC, said: ‘We owe the RMT strikers a huge debt of gratitude. Their heroic struggle is for the safety for all of us who use the SWR service.

READ MORE: All you need to know about SWR strikes

‘Portsmouth Trade Union Council fully supports our sisters and brothers in the RMT.’

PTUC are encouraging people to join the picket line at Fratton station from 9am on Saturday.

This will then be followed by a march up Fratton Road at 10am which will continue along Arundel Street to the fountain in Commercial Road precinct for a rally at about 11 am.